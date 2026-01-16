Tajikistan advances up ladder in Henley Passport Index

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 16. Tajikistan’s passport has risen to 81st place in the Henley Passport Index, which ranks passports of 227 countries and territories, Trend reports via the Global Ranking 2026.

Tajikistan’s passport has climbed the ranks, leaping from 84th place in 2025 to its current standing.

Holders of Tajik passports now enjoy visa-free access or visas on arrival to 54 countries.

In the grand scheme of things, Kazakhstan stands tall at 61st, while Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan find themselves tied at 75th, and Turkmenistan lags behind at 87th. This places Kazakhstan in the driver's seat as the leading player in Central Asia, according to the index.

Singapore continues to dominate the global rankings, offering its citizens access to 192 destinations without the need for a visa or with visa-on-arrival privileges. Japan and South Korea closely follow, securing second place in the rankings.

The Henley Passport Index, which assesses the passports of 199 countries and evaluates access to 227 travel destinations, serves as a comprehensive measure of global mobility, relying on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel