ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Turkmenistan will modernize its Turkmenbashi oil processing complex, including its Kenar oil storage and loading enterprise, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The decision was made by President Serdar Berdimuhammedov during the Cabinet meeting held on January 16. The complex operates under the auspices of the State Concern Turkmennebit.

The Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex (TOPC), Turkmenistan's largest oil refinery, plays a crucial role in processing crude oil and gas condensate into high-quality petroleum and petrochemical products. It is a cornerstone of the nation's economy, making substantial contributions to both industrial output and export revenue. TOPC produces a wide array of products, including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and polypropylene, which are subsequently exported to international markets across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Turkmenistan's Kenar Oil Storage and Loading Enterprise, part of the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, is a crucial facility for storing, pumping, and shipping various petroleum products (gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, etc.) for domestic use and export, utilizing advanced automation (SCADA) and pipeline networks, with significant recent expansion including a third oil loading berth to boost export capacity for the national economy.