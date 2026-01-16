Kazakhstan discloses freight transported via second track of Dostyk-Moyinty railway
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
On September 30, 2025, the second line of the Dostyk-Moyinty railway was launched. The 836 km long railway line increases the capacity of the Kazakhstan-China route fivefold and contributes to the growth of transit freight traffic within the Middle Corridor.
