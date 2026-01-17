Tajikistan reshuffles defense and security forces with strategic personnel changes

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 17. The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on January 16 carried out a series of personnel changes within the structures of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the Border Troops, the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption, as well as the Main Directorate for Execution of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

According to information, both young and experienced professionals with exceptional levels of training, courage, and patriotic commitment have been appointed to key leadership positions. These appointments include the role of First Deputy Head of the State Institution 'Defense Assistance' under the Ministry of Defense, as well as positions within the Ministry of Defense's central apparatus, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Border Troops, National Guard, the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption, the Main Directorate for the Execution of Criminal Sentences within the Ministry of Justice, and various units of the security structures.

Additionally, seasoned specialists have been designated as military commissars for the cities and districts of Mir Said Ali Hamadani, Dangara, Vahsh, Abdurahman Jami, Yavan, and Shahristan. In his address, President Rahmon reviewed and analyzed the readiness of the Armed Forces, military units, and other related structures, considering the current regional and global security landscape. He further outlined specific directives for each military agency to safeguard peace and stability.

Special emphasis was placed on enhancing border security and preventing violations such as armed incidents, arms smuggling, and narcotics trafficking. The President also set clear objectives for maintaining the Armed Forces' combat readiness, including the study of foreign languages, mastery of modern combat technology, and the execution of regular drills and exercises, particularly those involving remotely controlled equipment. Additionally, strict adherence to legal frameworks and sectoral regulations was underscored as essential for operational effectiveness.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that the treatment of soldiers and personnel should be based on the principles of familial relations, to foster friendship, brotherhood, and mutual understanding between military personnel and unit commanders. In conclusion, additional directives and recommendations were provided to ensure the quality and responsible execution of duties in each of the aforementioned structures.