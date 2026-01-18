Iran, Iraq have significant trade opportunities - Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. There are great opportunities and potential for the development of trade between Iran and Iraq, said Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi at a joint press conference in Tehran with Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, Trend reports.

According to Araghchi, discussions were held today on the importance of developing trade and economic relations between Iran and Iraq.

Araghchi stated that the shared borders of the two countries have now turned into borders of friendship and cooperation in various economic, social, and political spheres, and that there is mutual understanding between the two countries.

The Iranian minister noted that Iran welcomes Iraq’s growing role in regional diplomacy and declares its readiness to resolve problems through regional dialogue.

Araghchi expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi government for expressing solidarity and support for Iran and said he was pleased with the development of relations between the two countries.