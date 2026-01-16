World Bank supports capacity building for results-based budgeting in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. As part of cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance and the World Bank (WB), the next phase of training under a specialized educational program aimed at strengthening capacity for the implementation of program- and results-based budgeting mechanisms has been completed, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

The group training sessions were held from January 12 through January 16 and brought together more than 150 representatives from 49 state institutions involved in reforms related to the transition to the new budget mechanism. Participants represented the education, social protection and social security, agriculture, and environmental protection sectors.

The trainings were organized within the framework of the WB project on strengthening capacity for the Medium Term Expenditure Framework in Azerbaijan. The program focused on enhancing institutional capacity to prepare implementation reports for monitoring purposes, as well as reports assessing progress toward sectoral strategic objectives.

During the sessions, WB experts conducted practical exercises and interactive discussions on monitoring methodologies, including the analysis of performance indicators and the evaluation of outcomes achieved through implemented measures.

The World Bank has operated in Azerbaijan since September 18, 1992, providing over $4.4 billion in loans and grants for more than 50 projects across various sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, energy, social protection, and municipal solid waste management.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel