Uzbekistan, Pakistan set sights on developing key transit corridor via Khunjerab pass

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan and Pakistan have discussed prospects for developing international transportation links and expanding cooperation along the Pakistan-China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan corridor via the Khunjerab Pass, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Shokhrukh Gulamov, and Shoaib Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC), held as part of the Uzbek delegation’s visit to Pakistan.

The visit was primarily centered on exploring avenues for deepening cooperation in the industrial, investment, and logistics sectors, with a particular focus on enhancing transit connectivity between the two nations.

During the visit, the delegation also conducted a tour of the Port of Karachi, where discussions centered on utilizing the port’s infrastructure to expand transit routes and facilitate Uzbek products' access to international markets.

Following the visit, the sides agreed to continue consultations and move forward with the detailed development of joint initiatives aimed at improving regional transport connectivity.

In parallel, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Pakistan reached $434.4 million from January through November 2025, marking a 16.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024 ($371.5 million). When compared to the period from January to November 2023, which saw a turnover of $356.0 million, the figure reflects a 22.0% growth, underscoring the sustained expansion of economic relations between the two countries.