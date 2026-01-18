Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar January 5 1.7000 January 12 1.7000 January 6 1.7000 January 13 1.7000 January 7 1.7000 January 14 1.7000 January 8 1.7000 January 15 1.7000 January 9 1.7000 January 16 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0078 manat this week, and the weighted average rate fell by 0.0078 manat, amounting to 1.97918 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro January 5 1.9859 January 12 1.9816 January 6 1.9947 January 13 1.9832 January 7 1.9875 January 14 1.9795 January 8 1.9857 January 15 1.9778 January 9 1.9811 January 16 1.9738 Average rate per week 1.98698 Average rate per week 1.97918

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0328 this week, while the weighted average went down by 4.2765 manat, amounting to 2.16594 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble January 5 2.1157 January 12 2.1521 January 6 2.0920 January 13 2.1692 January 7 2.1063 January 14 2.1559 January 8 2.1172 January 15 2.1676 January 9 2.1216 January 16 2.1849 Average rate per week 2.11056 Average rate per week 2.16594

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0393 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat, making 0.03938 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira January 5 0.0395 January 12 0.0394 January 6 0.0395 January 13 0.0394 January 7 0.0395 January 14 0.0394 January 8 0.0395 January 15 0.0394 January 9 0.0394 January 16 0.0393 Average rate per week 0.0395 Average rate per week 0.03938

