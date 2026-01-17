Uzbekneftegaz directs Shurtan Oil to cut imports and boost local sourcing

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Uzbekneftegaz has instructed the Shurtan Oil and Gas Production Directorate to develop a program to reduce imports in 2026 and a localization strategy for 2026–2030, Trend reports via the company.

The instructions were issued during a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz, Abdugani Sanginov, with senior officials of the Shurtan Oil and Gas Production Department.

Under its localization strategy, Shurtan Oil has been tasked with increasing the utilization of domestically produced goods and services in its investment projects and operations, aiming to reduce dependence on imports.

In efforts to enhance energy efficiency, the directorate has been instructed to prepare detailed calculations for integrating an additional 30 MW of renewable energy capacity. Simultaneously, Shurtan Oil is expected to reduce electricity consumption by optimizing the operational modes of small compressor stations that rely on electrical power.

In parallel, Uzbekistan has increased its natural gas exports while reducing imports between January and November 2025. According to the National Statistics Committee, natural gas imports decreased to $1.4 billion, marking a 1.1% year-on-year reduction.

Over the past four years, Uzbekistan’s natural gas production has fallen by 21.7%, primarily due to weaknesses in planning and financial constraints. In 2025 alone, production dropped by 5.1% compared to the previous year, underscoring the urgency of the corrective measures being implemented in the sector.