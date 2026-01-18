Iranian president blames U.S. sanctions for people’s hardships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has blamed sanctions imposed by the United States for the Iranian people's hardships, Pezeshkian wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"If the people of Iran face hardship and difficulties in their lives, one of the main reasons for it is the longstanding enmity and inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States government and its allies.

Any aggression against the Supreme Leader of our country is tantamount to all-out war against the Iranian nation," he said.

The protests, which erupted in late December in Iran, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

