Azerbaijan expands employee rights on business travel expenses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan has expanded the rights of employees working under labor contracts, formally establishing the legal basis for the reimbursement of business travel expenses, Trend reports.

The changes are set out in amendments to the country’s labor code signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Under the revised law, employees may request changes to the terms of their labor contracts or seek their termination and are entitled to receive business travel allowances that meet or exceed standards set by the relevant executive authority. The legislation also clarifies that a business trip refers to travel carried out under an employer’s official order to another location for a defined period to fulfill a lawful work assignment.

