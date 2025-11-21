Azerbaijani official affirms country’s growing role on Great Silk Road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ Azerbaijan is emerging as one of the most favorable countries in the region for fostering innovation and supporting the startup ecosystem, said Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Demo-Day" event of the "Green and Digital Silk Road" international acceleration program, held under the "Startup School 3" project by the "Enterprise Azerbaijan" portal, Gasimli emphasized that Azerbaijan’s current position is the result of decades of strategic development.

"Our country has long played a decisive role in the implementation of major infrastructure projects. Thanks to the visionary strategy of the late National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the successful execution of the 'Contract of the Century' in 1998 marked a major turning point in Azerbaijan’s energy sector. Subsequently, carefully planned policies on the exploitation of the Caspian Sea’s oil and gas resources established Azerbaijan as a recognized energy exporter on the global stage.

The development of gas supply infrastructure enabled the realization of Azerbaijan’s largest energy projects," the Executive Director noted.

He highlighted that over the past two decades, road construction alone has created 20,000 kilometers of infrastructure, including more than 1,500 kilometers of new highways.

“Currently, three of the nine international transport corridors pass through Azerbaijan. Today, our country boasts the greatest logistical capacity in the Caspian region and the most advanced air transport infrastructure. All of this further reinforces Azerbaijan’s pivotal role on the Great Silk Road.

As a result of these long-term efforts, the Great Silk Road now encompasses not only land routes but also sea corridors. Today, Azerbaijan offers both the shortest and most efficient route along this historic trade artery," he added.

Gasimli emphasized that Azerbaijan is taking bold steps to strengthen ties with Central Asian countries and integrate the region into green energy projects:

"Over the past 30 years, the essence of the Great Silk Road has acquired a completely new content, expanding not only through caravan routes, but also along oil, gas, railways, highways, logistics, digital infrastructure, and 'green energy'.

As a logical continuation of this policy, we are moving towards creating a technology center on the Great Silk Road. Because for us, the Great Silk Road is not just a trade route. It is a great space where cultures meet, values are shared, and spiritual and social ties are formed along with economic cooperation," he explained.

The official highlighted that this historic trade route has evolved into an exceptional platform for innovation and entrepreneurship:

"This year, 130 startups are participating in the startup program organized at the initiative of Azerbaijan. They have passed various stages and participated in competitions. This time, not only local ones, but also startups from Türkiye, Pakistan, and other countries have taken part in the project.

The project is supported by the University of Nevada in the U.S., Istanbul University, the Artificial Intelligence Center in Germany, and other influential institutions. This shows how much resonance the initiative has had at the international level."

Gasimli underlined the strategic vision driving the initiative:

"The main goal of our development strategy is to aim to ensure that the economy is more sustainable, more innovation-based, and promising. For this, the development of human capital is of particular importance.

I would like to congratulate all the startups participating in this year's competition in this regard. Because being selected from among 130 startups and getting into the top 30 is a great achievement," he concluded.

