Azerbaijan set to expand innovation hubs in universities by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ Several innovation centers are planned to be established in higher education institutions across Azerbaijan by the end of the year, said Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Demo-Day" event of the "Green and Digital Silk Road" international acceleration program, held as part of the "Startup School 3" project, organized by the "Enterprise Azerbaijan" portal under the Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Center, Osmanov noted that the activities of IDDA focus on supporting digitalization and innovation initiatives in the country and implementing a unified strategy in this direction.

"The main goals of these initiatives are to improve the well-being of civil society, enhance the efficiency and sustainability of business processes, and ensure the accessibility and agility of public services. With rapid technological development, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital tools is no longer a choice but a necessity," he said.

Osmanov highlighted that innovation spaces are currently being established at universities in Baku, Sumgayit, and several other higher education institutions across the country.

"These spaces serve as platforms for government agencies, academic institutions, startups, and business entities to come together. By the end of the year, additional innovation centers are planned in other universities. Our goal is to foster a culture of innovation and create the environment needed for ecosystem development. Collaboration with universities, executing joint projects, and supporting new initiatives are key parts of this work.

The main objective is to strengthen innovative thinking in society, actively involve youth and startups in this process, and accelerate digital development in our country. I believe that the collaboration with universities and the creation of these joint platforms will make a significant contribution to achieving our goals.

Within the framework of cooperation with the private sector, three venture funds have been established, and support has been provided to more than 30 startups. Building this connection and communication, as well as ensuring access to both domestic and international markets, is extremely important," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel