Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ The Russian side has expressed regret over the damage inflicted on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Trend reports via the Russian MFA.

This statement was made during a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev.

"During the conversation, it was noted that the November appeal from the Azerbaijani side regarding the damage to the buildings, property, and grounds of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Kyiv was carefully reviewed by the competent Russian authorities. The Russian side expresses sincere regret over the incident," the information notes.

Meanwhile, on 14 November 2025, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.