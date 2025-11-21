Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine

Politics Materials 21 November 2025 17:00 (UTC +04:00)
Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ The Russian side has expressed regret over the damage inflicted on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Trend reports via the Russian MFA.

This statement was made during a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev.

"During the conversation, it was noted that the November appeal from the Azerbaijani side regarding the damage to the buildings, property, and grounds of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Kyiv was carefully reviewed by the competent Russian authorities. The Russian side expresses sincere regret over the incident," the information notes.

Meanwhile, on 14 November 2025, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, a strong protest was formally lodged regarding the impact of an Iskander-type missile, which struck the territory of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv as a result of missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital around 1:00 a.m. on 14 November. A corresponding note verbale was presented to the Russian side in this regard.

Additionally, the Russian side was informed that the explosion caused severe damage, including the complete destruction of a section of the Embassy's perimeter wall, significant damage to structures, service vehicles, the administrative building, and the Consular Section, as well as considerable harm to the compound itself. Thankfully, the strike did not result in any casualties.

Moreover, it was emphasized that such missile attacks, which violate the norms and principles of international law, are not isolated incidents. In particular, reference was made to the airstrike on 10 March 2022, which severely damaged the administrative building of the Azerbaijani Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv and rendered a service vehicle unusable.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more