Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Russian
side has expressed regret over the damage inflicted on the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Trend reports via the Russian MFA.
This statement was made during a meeting between Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to
Russia, Rahman Mustafayev.
"During the conversation, it was noted that the November appeal
from the Azerbaijani side regarding the damage to the buildings,
property, and grounds of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Kyiv
was carefully reviewed by the competent Russian authorities. The
Russian side expresses sincere regret over the incident," the
information notes.
Meanwhile, on 14 November 2025, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the
Republic of Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
During the meeting, a strong protest was formally lodged
regarding the impact of an Iskander-type missile, which struck the
territory of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv as a result of missile
and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital around 1:00 a.m. on 14
November. A corresponding note verbale was presented to the Russian
side in this regard.
Additionally, the Russian side was informed that the explosion
caused severe damage, including the complete destruction of a
section of the Embassy's perimeter wall, significant damage to
structures, service vehicles, the administrative building, and the
Consular Section, as well as considerable harm to the compound
itself. Thankfully, the strike did not result in any
casualties.
Moreover, it was emphasized that such missile attacks, which
violate the norms and principles of international law, are not
isolated incidents. In particular, reference was made to the
airstrike on 10 March 2022, which severely damaged the
administrative building of the Azerbaijani Honorary Consulate in
Kharkiv and rendered a service vehicle unusable.
