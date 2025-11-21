Tashkent and Rome eye broader partnership in air transport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 21. Uzbekistan and Italy talked about ways to ramp up cooperation in passenger and cargo transportation, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports.

These issues were highlighted during a meeting between Javlonbek Umarhodzhaev, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports, and the management of Aeroporti di Roma (ADR).

The Italian side presented information on key strategic projects underway at Rome’s airports, including terminal modernization, rising passenger flows, and the development of the Cargo City infrastructure.

Special attention was given to sustainability initiatives. ADR’s leadership noted that the company is among Europe’s leaders in green airport technologies and sets its sights on hitting the bullseye of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 by jumping on the bandwagon of renewable energy, electric transport, and cutting-edge waste-management systems.

The parties agreed to continue dialogue and further explore joint projects aimed at improving passenger services, opening new routes, and sharing expertise in managing modern aviation hubs.

Aeroporti di Roma is the Italian operator managing Rome’s two airports: the international Leonardo da Vinci Airport (Fiumicino) and Ciampino Airport.

