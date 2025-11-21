Azerbaijani PM holds strategic meeting with ITU Secretary-General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, met with the Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting underscored the significance of the ITU's World Telecommunication Development Conference held in Baku. As the first such event in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, the conference was recognized as a major milestone, with the participation of 2,500 experts from around the world.

Moreover, it was highlighted that the establishment of the ITU’s Regional Acceleration Center in Baku, as part of the conference, would play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region and is expected to evolve into a leading platform for technological advancement.

The parties also discussed Azerbaijan’s ongoing initiatives to advance its ICT sector, including the development of the information and knowledge economy, the expansion of digital infrastructure, and efforts to combat cybercrime.

Additionally, the meeting noted that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has prioritized ICT development, with the approval this year of the Digital Development Concept and the Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025-2028.

Azerbaijan’s leadership in the region was highlighted, with the country now achieving 100 percent broadband internet coverage.

The development of high technologies, which has paved the way for the implementation of the ‘smart city/smart village’ concept, was also discussed. Information was shared on the widespread adoption of this concept in Azerbaijan’s recently liberated territories.

The meeting further explored the potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ITU in areas such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, e-government, and other relevant sectors.

The discussion emphasized that the ITU’s international expertise, particularly in digital governance and the enhancement of digital skills, would be of significant value to Azerbaijan.

In addition, the meeting addressed the expansion of Azerbaijan’s representation within the ITU’s governing bodies and working groups, specifically focusing on the extension of Azerbaijan’s membership in the ITU Council, as well as other matters of bilateral cooperation.

