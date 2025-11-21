Tashkent and Beijing strengthen diplomatic roadmap for future cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 21. Uzbekistan and China signed the Protocol of the Strategic Dialogue Meeting along with an extensive Cooperation Program between the foreign ministries of the two countries, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov announced on his X page, Trend reports.

“We executed the Protocol of the Strategic Dialogue Meeting alongside the comprehensive Cooperation Program between the Foreign Ministries of Uzbekistan and China—crucial instruments that will steer and invigorate our collaborative efforts in the forthcoming years,” Saidov stated.

The agreement was signed together with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

“Our candid and comprehensive discussions covered the full spectrum of our rapidly advancing bilateral agenda—from political and economic cooperation to connectivity, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties. We also explored additional steps to further enrich our All-Weather Strategic Partnership,” Saidov wrote.

He mentioned that they kept their eyes peeled on key regional and international issues, with both sides putting their cards on the table to reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $14 billion last year, and since the beginning of 2025, it has grown by 23 percent. This steady upward trend underscores the strengthening of economic ties and reaffirms China’s role as one of Uzbekistan’s key and reliable partners.

