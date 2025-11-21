AZAL Makes Travel More Convenient: Boarding Passes Can Now Be Stored in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet

November 21, 2025, Baku – Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, has introduced a new digital feature designed to further simplify the check-in and boarding process.

Passengers can now store their boarding passes in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. The service is available to all passengers who purchase their tickets through the AZAL mobile app.

After completing online check-in, passengers can easily add their digital boarding pass to their mobile wallet and present it without needing an internet connection. This solution speeds up the boarding process, makes airport control procedures more convenient, and eliminates the need to print paper documents.

All flight information is kept in one place and remains accessible throughout the journey. This is especially convenient for users during transit flights and while roaming.

The introduction of this new feature is part of AZAL’s strategy to enhance its digital services and implement innovations that make travel more comfortable. The airline will continue to offer modern and user-friendly digital solutions for its passengers in the future.

A short video tutorial on how to use the new feature is available at https://youtube.com/shorts/u-TJs6jXKLM?feature=share.