Romania multiplies oil imports from Azerbaijan in 10M2025

Azerbaijan exported 869,000 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $475.9 million to Romania in January–October 2025, a 35.7 percent value increase and a 48.5 percent volume rise from 2024. Romania ranked fifth among the top importers of Azerbaijani oil during this period.

