Digitalization efforts popping up as new drivers of German-Turkmen cooperation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Sustainable infrastructure and digital innovation are becoming key pillars in the next stage of cooperation between Germany and Turkmenistan, Regional Director for Central Asia at the German Eastern Business Association (OA) Vladimir Nikitenko told Trend.

"The Turkmen government has made modernization of energy, water, and logistics systems a national priority—precisely the areas where German technology providers have a strong competitive advantage," Nikitenko said.

He pointed to potential areas of collaboration such as smart grids, industrial automation, and water management systems.

"These projects support Turkmenistan’s climate adaptation goals while creating long-term demand for German engineering and digital expertise," Nikitenko added.

He noted that several German companies, including Siemens Energy, Siemens Healthineers, and BASF, are already providing support to modernization efforts in Turkmenistan.

"Siemens Energy contributes to energy-sector modernization, Siemens Healthineers provides advanced digital medical technology and training, while BASF supports innovation in the chemical industry with a focus on sustainability and process optimization," he concluded.

To note, the initiation of Turkmenistan's structured digital transformation was marked by the ratification and execution of the multi-tiered "Framework for the Advancement of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for the period 2019–2025" in 2019.