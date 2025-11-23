Mediation and mediators between Iran and U.S. are considered secondary matters – Baqaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Overall, mediation and mediators between Iran and the United States are considered secondary matters, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference held in Tehran, Trend reports.

He said that while the United States should be engaging in discussions in line with diplomatic norms, it has instead chosen the path of dictation. As long as the U.S. insists on this approach, no meaningful or logical negotiations can take shape.

Baqaei added that Iran welcomes all countries working to promote peace and stability in the region. He noted that positive relations exist between Iran and Saudi Arabia. However, at present, there is no talk of mediation between Iran and the United States.