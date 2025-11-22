Hungary’s UBM Group to build feed production network in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 22. Hungary’s UBM Group plans to establish a network of feed industry enterprises in Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Under the investment program, a compound feed plant with an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes will be built in the Kostanay region in partnership with Kazakhstan's Eco Broiler company, with construction scheduled to begin in spring 2026.

Additionally, a premix plant in the Almaty region, developed jointly with KazFoodProducts and designed to produce 48,000 tonnes per year, is expected to start operating in the second half of next year. The implementation period for these projects spans 2025-2029.

As part of its long-term development strategy, UBM Group also plans to construct a large compound feed plant in the Kostanay region with an annual capacity of 216,000 tonnes. Its key consumers will include Eco Broiler’s vertically integrated operations, as well as local farms and livestock producers. The first stage of construction is planned for 2026–2030.

The initiatives are part of UBM Group’s broader program to develop a network of premix, concentrate, and feed production facilities in Kazakhstan, targeting both the domestic market and export to Central Asian countries. UBM Group is a Hungarian company specializing in feed production, trade in grains, oilseeds, and protein, and livestock farming.

