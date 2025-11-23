Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade turnover reaches new high in 10M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23.​ Trade operations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye reached $4.77 billion from January through October 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure is $378.5 million, or 7.3 percent lower compared to the same period of 2024.

Trade with Türkiye accounted for 11.67 percent of Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover during the reporting period, securing Türkiye's position as the second-largest trade partner after Italy.

Azerbaijan's exports to Türkiye reached $2.8 billion, reflecting a decline of $408.7 million, or 12.7 percent, compared to the previous year. Of this amount, over $65 million was derived from crude oil and oil products extracted from bituminous rocks, totaling 133,100 tons. In comparison to the previous year, oil exports to Türkiye fell by $128.9 million, or threefold in value, and 221,300 tons, or 2.7 times in volume, which placed Türkiye 18th among Azerbaijan’s crude oil export destinations.

In contrast, exports of non-oil products to Türkiye amounted to $486.3 million, representing a modest increase of $8.7 million, or 1.8 percent, year-on-year. Non-oil goods accounted for 16.28 percent of Azerbaijan’s total non-oil exports, positioning Türkiye as the second-largest importer of these goods.

Azerbaijan's imports from Türkiye totaled $1.94 billion, reflecting an increase of $30.2 million, or 1.6 percent, compared to the previous year. This placed Türkiye as Azerbaijan's third-largest import partner.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted $40.8 billion worth of trade operations with foreign countries from January through October 2025, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 3.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2024. Exports accounted for $21.6 billion, while imports totaled $19.2 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 4.9 percent, or $1.1 billion, while imports rose by 15.6 percent, or $2.6 billion, resulting in a positive trade balance of $2.41 billion, which is $3.7 billion, or 2.5 times less than the previous year.