FIFA Series tournament to be held in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The next FIFA Series tournament will take place in Azerbaijan, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to announce the organization of a large-scale FIFA Series tournament during the window between matches in March and April 2026. Based on the results of the pilot tournament held in March 2024, we can say that this project offers national teams from different continents a unique platform for competition and interaction beyond regional tournaments," he stated.

The men’s FIFA Series competitions will be held in Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, and Uzbekistan, while the women’s tournament will debut in Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire, and Thailand. In addition, other FIFA member associations have also expressed interest in hosting these events.

Azerbaijan was one of the host countries of the FIFA Series tournament in 2024.