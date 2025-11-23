Resolution against Iran to complicate situation – Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Introducing a resolution against Iran at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency will only make the situation more complicated, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He said that such a resolution by the Board of Governors contradicts the procedures of both the International Atomic Energy Agency and the UN Security Council, and will not help resolve the issue.

Baqaei noted that there is no goodwill in this resolution. He added that the document fails to address the illegal attacks carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

The resolution adopted on November 20 by the IAEA Board of Governors demands that Iran provide the agency with accurate information regarding its stock of 60% enriched uranium and allow inspections at its nuclear facilities.