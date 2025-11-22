Azerbaijan plans higher poverty threshold for social assistance in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22.​ Azerbaijan is preparing to raise the need-assessment threshold used for allocating state social assistance (TSSA), Trend reports.

The proposal is reflected in the draft law “On the Need-Assessment Threshold in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026,” discussed today at the joint meeting of the parliament committees on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, and Labour and Social Policy.

The document lays out the need-assessment threshold for TSSA at 300 manat ($176.4) for the year 2026. For comparison, the threshold approved for 2025 was 285 manat ($167.6), meaning the suggested figure for 2026 is set to rise by 15 manat ($8.82), which is about five percent, give or take.

If passed, the proposed legislation is slated to be operational commencing January 1, 2026.

