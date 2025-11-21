Norwegian to launch direct Copenhagen-Tbilisi flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. European low-cost carrier Norwegian will enter Georgia’s aviation market in summer 2026, the Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

Norwegian, Scandinavia’s second-largest airline, will begin operating direct scheduled flights between Copenhagen and Tbilisi twice a week starting 27 June, marking the first regular connection between the two capitals.

The ministry said the carrier’s entry underscores Georgia’s successful aviation policy, including market diversification efforts and the growing momentum of the country’s tourism sector.

Scandinavian countries are among Georgia’s priority markets for aviation and tourism development. The new service is expected to strengthen connectivity with the region, attract higher-spending visitors and support tourism revenues.

Georgia currently has no direct regular flights between Tbilisi and Copenhagen, though Kutaisi International Airport already offers a direct connection to the Danish capital.