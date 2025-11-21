Azerbaijan unveils real estate investment figures for 10M2025

Azerbaijan spent 7 million manat ($4 million) on real estate–related fixed capital investments in the first ten months of 2025, Trend reports citing the State Statistics Committee. This marked a 2.5-fold increase from the same period in 2024, when 2.8 million manat ($1.65 million) was spent.

