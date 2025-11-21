Azerbaijan unveils real estate investment figures for 10M2025
Azerbaijan spent 7 million manat ($4 million) on real estate–related fixed capital investments in the first ten months of 2025, Trend reports citing the State Statistics Committee. This marked a 2.5-fold increase from the same period in 2024, when 2.8 million manat ($1.65 million) was spent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy