Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss roadmap to expand trade and joint projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakhstan and Armenia discussed a roadmap for 2026-2030 to further expand trade and create joint production facilities in economic zones, Trend reports via the Kazakh PM's office.

Prime Ministers Olzhas Bektenov and Nikol Pashinyan as part of the Armenian PM's official visit to Astana.

The sides reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements reached between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Pashinyan, covering trade, agriculture, industrial cooperation, transport, digitalization, space, tourism, and cultural projects.

They noted that bilateral trade has grown sixfold over the past five years, from $14.2 million in 2020 to $82.8 million in 2024. In January-September 2025, trade totaled $41.6 million. Officials discussed a roadmap for 2026-2030 to further expand trade, with potential additional exports of Kazakhstan’s metallurgical, petrochemical, and food products valued at around $350 million.

Agriculture was highlighted as a key area for cooperation, including exports of high-quality Kazakh grain to Armenia and imports of Armenian fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Industrial cooperation, including machinery, metallurgy, light industry, and electrical equipment, was also emphasized, with over 27,000 units already exported.

The meeting also covered transport integration, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and space initiatives, including plans for IT tech exports, scaling tech parks, and projects like the TUMO Ventures branch in Astana and the national Virtual Observatory.

Tourism was identified as a growth area, with plans for increased travel flows, direct flights, and development of mountain tourism, including Kazakhstan’s new Almaty Mountain Cluster resort.