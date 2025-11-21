Azerbaijan's Lankaran hosts ANIMAFILM Festival (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Alena Aliyeva attended a series of events held in Lankaran, Trend reports.

As part of the trip, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva first joined the “ANIMAFILM in Lankaran” Festival, co-organized by the Azerbaijan Animation Association at the Lankaran City Culture Center.

The event featured the screening of the animation films showcased at the 8th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival, namely “History,” “Money Talks,” “Nargiz,” “Soyuz Graviton,” as well as “Boom-boom” and “Earth and Moon.”

In his remarks, Rashid Aghamaliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Animation Association, noted that the film "Boom-boom," which was presented to a wide audience for the first time, was based on the motifs of the poem of the same name by prominent Azerbaijani writer and People's Poet Vagif Samadoglu, while the short animated film "Earth and Moon" is a joint production of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek animators.

Teachers working in preschool educational institutions of the Lankaran district, as well as students, watched the animated films with great enthusiasm.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the event is of great importance in promoting Azerbaijani animation art among children.

