Azerbaijan's Baku Metro CJSC opens tender on handling tasks, projects, project portfolios

Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro CJSC has launched a tender for managing tasks, projects, and project portfolios. Participation in the tender costs 250 manat (about $147), with proposals due by 15:30 (GMT+4) on December 15, 2025. Submitted packages will be opened at the same time on the same day.

