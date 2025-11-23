U.S. official brands Middle Corridor as route driving innovation and economic growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23.​ The Middle Corridor is more than a transport route - it drives innovation, cooperation, and economic growth, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Alan Purcell said at the Black Sea Platform Annual Conference, organized by the EU-Georgia Business Council, Trend reports via the U.S. Embassy in Georgia.

He emphasized Georgia’s vital role in the Middle Corridor - a key trade route connecting Central Asia with global markets.

"In his remarks, the Chargé noted the United States has long backed Georgia’s efforts to develop this corridor, including through major Development Finance Corporation (DFC) investments in the New Poti Sea Port to expand capacity and strengthen regional connectivity," the embassy said.

He also pointed to rising interest from U.S. companies in fields such as energy, infrastructure, digital trade, and logistics.

"He welcomed recent diplomatic progress, especially the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement, noting that stability creates space for new economic opportunities, including through the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

The Chargé reaffirmed U. S. support for Georgia and the Black Sea region as they advance connectivity, stability, and shared prosperity in the Black Sea and Trans-Caspian region," the embassy pointed out.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel