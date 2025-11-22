Georgia launches talks on CAREC trade and investment pact

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Georgia has signed a declaration to begin negotiations on the CAREC Partnership Agreement on Trade and Investment Facilitation (CARTIF), the Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

Deputy Economy Minister Gennady Arveladze signed the declaration in Bishkek during the 24th Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program.

The agreement aims to promote trade in goods and services across the CAREC region, cut non-tariff barriers and advance digital trade. Negotiations on CARTIF are expected to start by 2026.

Arveladze said Georgia sees the launch of the talks as a positive step toward expanding export opportunities. “One of the government’s priorities is diversifying export markets and concluding free trade agreements so Georgian products and services can enter as many countries as possible under preferential regimes,” he said. “We currently have FTAs with only part of the CAREC countries. Cooperation under CARTIF will make it significantly easier for Georgian producers to export to more markets.”

He said the initiative is intended to simplify trade among participating states, attract investment and create a more competitive regional market.

On the sidelines of the conference, CAREC members also signed a memorandum of understanding on developing regional tourism, aimed at deepening cooperation and positioning the region as an integrated, high-value destination.

The CAREC ministerial meeting is held annually and brings together senior officials to endorse strategic plans, review financing mechanisms and discuss priorities across regional programs.