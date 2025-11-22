France multiplies oil imports from Azerbaijan in 9M2025

In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan supplied 281,100 tons of crude oil and petroleum products to France, totaling $143.1 million. Compared to the same period last year, the export value grew by $86 million and the volume increased by 191,400 tons. Over the reporting period, France placed 12th among Azerbaijan’s largest oil importers.

