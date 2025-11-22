France multiplies oil imports from Azerbaijan in 9M2025
In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan supplied 281,100 tons of crude oil and petroleum products to France, totaling $143.1 million. Compared to the same period last year, the export value grew by $86 million and the volume increased by 191,400 tons. Over the reporting period, France placed 12th among Azerbaijan’s largest oil importers.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy