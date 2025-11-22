Azerbaijan plans strategic substation to connect Nakhchivan with other networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22.​ Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is set to see major developments aimed at strengthening its energy security, Trend reports, citing Azerenergy OJSC.

The company plans to construct a high-voltage "converter" substation (a station that converts electricity between alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC)) in Nakhchivan in the coming years. The substation will operate at multiple voltage levels, including 400/330/110/35/10 kV.

The project will enable a double-circuit 400 kV power transmission line from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, facilitate the creation of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy hub, and provide direct access to European energy markets via the Jabrayil-Nakhchivan-Aghrı line.