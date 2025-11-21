World Bank reviews progress of Georgia’s land management reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Georgia’s Deputy Justice Minister Lana Morgoshia held a working meeting with World Bank representatives to review progress under a major land management and digital governance initiative, the ministry said, Trend reports.

The sides discussed implementation of the land administration and digital management component of the World Bank–financed “Sustainable Agriculture, Irrigation and Land” (GRAIL) project, as well as planned activities for 2026.

According to the ministry, Morgoshia briefed the delegation on the extensive work carried out by Georgia so far. World Bank representatives praised their cooperation with the Public Registry Agency, describing it as a model institution in project management and innovation.

The World Bank delegation is in Georgia to assess the overall progress of the GRAIL project. During the visit, officials also reviewed new digital tools introduced by the Public Registry Agency, including the national spatial data infrastructure project, the NSDI.GOV.GE multifunctional geoportal, and the agency’s smart contract platform, the ministry said.