Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 22 November 2025 16:40 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

November 10

-

November 17

1,7

November 11

-

November 18

1,7

November 12

1,7

November 19

1,7

November 13

1,7

November 20

1,7

November 14

1,7

November 21

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.011 manat this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0055 manat, amounting to 1.9667 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

November 10

-

November 17

1,9725

November 11

-

November 18

1,9719

November 12

1,9672

November 19

1,9695

November 13

1,9703

November 20

1,9581

November 14

1,9792

November 21

1,9615

Average rate per week

1,9722

Average rate per week

1,9667

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0264 this week, and the weighted average went up by 0.0059 manat, amounting to 2.1064 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

November 10

-

November 17

2,1027

November 11

-

November 18

2,0923

November 12

2,0995

November 19

2,0968

November 13

2,0942

November 20

2,1111

November 14

2,1079

November 21

2,1291

Average rate per week

2,1005

Average rate per week

2,1064

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat over the week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00006 manat, amounting to 0.04014 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

November 10

-

November 17

0,0402

November 11

-

November 18

0,0402

November 12

0,0402

November 19

0,0401

November 13

0,0402

November 20

0,0401

November 14

0,0402

November 21

0,0401

Average rate per week

0,0402

Average rate per week

0,04014

To note, Azerbaijan observed November 10 and 11 as non-working days in honor of nation's Victory Day.

