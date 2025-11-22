Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar November 10 - November 17 1,7 November 11 - November 18 1,7 November 12 1,7 November 19 1,7 November 13 1,7 November 20 1,7 November 14 1,7 November 21 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.011 manat this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0055 manat, amounting to 1.9667 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro November 10 - November 17 1,9725 November 11 - November 18 1,9719 November 12 1,9672 November 19 1,9695 November 13 1,9703 November 20 1,9581 November 14 1,9792 November 21 1,9615 Average rate per week 1,9722 Average rate per week 1,9667

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0264 this week, and the weighted average went up by 0.0059 manat, amounting to 2.1064 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble November 10 - November 17 2,1027 November 11 - November 18 2,0923 November 12 2,0995 November 19 2,0968 November 13 2,0942 November 20 2,1111 November 14 2,1079 November 21 2,1291 Average rate per week 2,1005 Average rate per week 2,1064

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat over the week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00006 manat, amounting to 0.04014 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira November 10 - November 17 0,0402 November 11 - November 18 0,0402 November 12 0,0402 November 19 0,0401 November 13 0,0402 November 20 0,0401 November 14 0,0402 November 21 0,0401 Average rate per week 0,0402 Average rate per week 0,04014

To note, Azerbaijan observed November 10 and 11 as non-working days in honor of nation's Victory Day.

