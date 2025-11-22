Armenian civil society visits Azerbaijan as part of "Peace Bridge" Initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A group of Armenian civil society representatives visited Azerbaijan on November 21–22, 2025, as part of the "Peace Bridge" Initiative, Trend reports.

The Armenian delegation — Areg Kochinyan, Boris Navasardyan, Naira Sultanyan, Narek Minasyan, and Samvel Meliksetyan — met with their Azerbaijani counterparts Farhad Mamedov, Rusif Huseynov, Kamalya Mamedova, Ramil Iskanderli, and Fuad Abdullayev.

Discussions focused on the dynamics of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the role of civil society in promoting dialogue, and joint projects planned for the near future. The sides also addressed issues of mutual interest to Azerbaijani and Armenian societies regarding ongoing peace efforts.

The parties agreed to intensify joint activities in the media sphere, establish direct contacts between expert groups, and further involve both countries’ civil societies in advancing the peace process.

They also agreed to maintain working-level contacts and plan future visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the "Peace Bridge" Initiative.

During the visit, the delegation met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration. The discussion covered steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia since the Washington summit to strengthen their peace agenda. Hajiyev also responded to questions from the Initiative’s representatives.