Iran reveals expenditures to its Qom Province enterprises in 7M2025

Qom Province attracted 60 trillion rials (about $99.6 million) in enterprise investment over seven months. This included the launch of 118 production units, creating 5,000 jobs. Another 222 trillion rials (around $368 million) was approved for new projects expected to add 7,000 jobs.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register