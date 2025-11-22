Iran reveals expenditures to its Qom Province enterprises in 7M2025
Qom Province attracted 60 trillion rials (about $99.6 million) in enterprise investment over seven months. This included the launch of 118 production units, creating 5,000 jobs. Another 222 trillion rials (around $368 million) was approved for new projects expected to add 7,000 jobs.
