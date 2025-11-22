Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price shifts down
The latest Bahar Azadi coin in Iran fell to 1.16 billion rials ($1,951) from 1.18 billion rials ($1,959). The decline follows the Central Bank’s floating exchange rate policy. Older coins traded at 1.1 billion rials, half coins at 602 million rials, and quarter coins at 342 million rials.
