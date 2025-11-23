Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 23, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 22.

The official rate for $1 is 607,150 rials, while one euro is valued at 699,120 rials. On November 22, the euro was priced at 692,825 rials.

Currency Rial on November 23 Rial on November 22 1 US dollar USD 607,150 602,199 1 British pound GBP 795,403 788,737 1 Swiss franc CHF 751,070 744,546 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,559 62,970 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,227 58,735 1 Danish krone DKK 93,621 92,762 1 Indian rupee INR 6,774 6,724 1 UAE Dirham AED 165,323 163,975 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,975,204 1,959,918 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 216,374 213,964 100 Japanese yen JPY 388,257 384,634 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 77,993 77,347 1 Omani rial OMR 1,577,727 1,565,112 1 Canadian dollar CAD 430,629 427,209 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,781 337,732 1 South African rand ZAR 34,959 34,663 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,305 14,186 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,682 7,611 1 Qatari riyal QAR 166,799 165,439 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 46,346 45,978 1 Syrian pound SYP 55 54 1 Australian dollar AUD 391,890 388,700 1 Saudi riyal SAR 161,907 160,586 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,614,761 1,601,593 1 Singapore dollar SGD 465,187 460,599 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 496,322 491,552 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,727 19,565 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 289 287 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 423,163 420,065 1 Libyan dinar LYD 111,129 110,293 1 Chinese yuan CNY 85,483 84,710 100 Thai baht THB 1,872,876 1,858,871 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 145,928 145,179 1,000 South Korean won KRW 413,163 409,241 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 856,347 849,364 1 euro EUR 699,120 692,825 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 116,901 115,692 1 Georgian lari GEL 224,607 222,765 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,354 36,015 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,180 9,117 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,875 176,340 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 357,147 354,235 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,032,634 1,023,843 1 Tajik somoni TJS 65,837 65,147 1 Turkmen manat TMT 173,421 172,118 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,518 2,517

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 851,833 rials and $1 costs 739,773 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,022 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 718,226 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

