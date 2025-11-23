Azerbaijan's State Tax Service opens tender for Robotic Process Automation project claims

Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service has launched a tender for submitting claims under its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) project. Participation requires a 250-manat (about $147) fee, and proposals must be submitted by 15:00 (GMT+4) on November 28, 2025, when the tender packages will also be opened.

