Türkiye to host COP31 in November 2026 - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) is scheduled to take place in Türkiye in November 2026, Trend reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced this during one of the sessions of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

According to Erdoğan, the agreement with Australia to co-organize COP31 is especially significant given the current weakening of global consensus platforms.

The president outlined Türkiye’s plans for energy sector development, highlighting a strong focus on renewable energy sources. He stated that the country’s solar and wind power capacity is expected to quadruple by 2035. By 2025, the share of renewable energy in national electricity generation will surpass 60 percent.

Erdoğan also emphasized Türkiye’s internationally recognized Zero Waste initiative, implemented with UN support.

Earlier, it was reported that Türkiye and Australia had agreed to host COP31 in Antalya.