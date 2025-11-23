Azerbaijan, Brazil prepare roadmap for climate finance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. From November 10 to 22, the city of Belém in Brazil hosted the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), and on November 6–7, the Leaders’ Summit took place, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Republic was represented at the Leaders’ Summit by a delegation headed by the Chair of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova. The Speaker delivered a statement on behalf of Azerbaijan and held a number of bilateral meetings with heads of various countries.

On the official opening day of COP30, the presidency of the Conference of the Parties was transferred from Azerbaijan to Brazil. The President’s Special Representative on Climate Issues and COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, spoke at the COP30 opening session, presenting information on the historic results achieved at COP29 held in Baku last year, as well as on the activities carried out by Azerbaijan during its presidency. He also took part in several COP30 events and held bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations.

The delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan also participated in both segments of COP30. During the conference, MFA representatives engaged in negotiations on draft decisions that were planned for adoption at the conclusion of the event. Azerbaijan was entrusted with leading negotiations and coordinating two key documents.

Under the mandate granted by COP30 President André do Lago to Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Mauricio Lyrio to conduct negotiations between Türkiye and Australia — the candidate countries to host COP31 — an agreement was reached after 12 days of intensive consultations to award the right to host COP31 to Türkiye.

Additionally, by order of the COP30 President, representatives of Azerbaijan and Norway were tasked with leading the process of coordinating documents related to the Global Stocktake (GST) of the Paris Agreement and conducting intergovernmental negotiations. On behalf of Azerbaijan, this process was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and on behalf of Norway, by Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen.

Following consultations with all negotiation groups, the Azerbaijani and Norwegian sides submitted their recommendations on possible draft decisions to the Brazilian Presidency of COP31, contributing to the adoption of the relevant documents.

Furthermore, in line with the Baku Financial Goal adopted at COP29, Azerbaijan and Brazil prepared and presented at COP30 the “Roadmap from Baku to Belém,” aimed at increasing global climate finance to 1.3 trillion US dollars.