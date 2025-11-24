Azerbaijan rolls out tender for construction of new residential buildings in its Shusha

Shusha City State Reserve Department announced a tender for seven new residential buildings and landscaping in the D-3 neighborhood. The participation fee is 5,500 manat ($3,240), with proposals due by 15:00 (GMT+4) on January 7, 2026, when the packages will be opened.

