Azerbaijan rolls out tender for construction of new residential buildings in its Shusha
Shusha City State Reserve Department announced a tender for seven new residential buildings and landscaping in the D-3 neighborhood. The participation fee is 5,500 manat ($3,240), with proposals due by 15:00 (GMT+4) on January 7, 2026, when the packages will be opened.
