Iran’s National South Oil Company sees surge in crude output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ Crude oil output at the Ahvaz field located within the territory of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) rose by 400 barrels per day, NISOC official Abdolmajid Esfandiarpour told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that production at Well 21 increased from 800 barrels daily to nearly 1,200 barrels. Esfandiarpour added that a TSP mobile pumping station was put into operation at the site for the first time, preventing the burning of 1 million cubic meters of associated gas annually.

The official stressed that wells in the second phase of their production cycle typically face pressure decline. To maintain output, he said, "new technologies are essential, and the implementation of this project is aimed at addressing that need."

The Ahvaz field, Iran's largest, holds more than 65 billion barrels of oil, with 37 billion barrels being recoverable. It produces 800,000 barrels of oil and 13 million cubic meters of gas daily.

