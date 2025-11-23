Uzbekistan’s UZCARD highlights sharp rise in int'l transactions (Exclusive)

The Commercial Director noted that the primary countries conducting international transactions through UZCARD co-badged cards include Türkiye (19 percent), Kazakhstan (15 percent), the United States (13 percent), the United Arab Emirates (12 percent), and China (4 percent).

"Our goal is for UZCARD holders to be able to use their cards abroad as conveniently as they do within the country, creating a connected regional payment ecosystem where everyone feels at home," Zakirov said.

UZCARD provides acquiring and electronic payment processing services and also serves as a provider, connecting banks, payment organizations, and other market participants. Currently, the payment system unites 35 commercial banks and 33 payment aggregators.

Meanwhile, UZCARD cardholders can pay for goods and services via POS and E-POS terminals, use ATMs and info kiosks, and carry out transactions through mobile applications and internet banking across the country.