Uzbekistan’s UZCARD highlights sharp rise in int'l transactions (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The volume of
transactions using UZCARD co-badged cards outside Uzbekistan in the
third quarter of 2025 increased by 318 percent compared to the same
period in 2022, Olimjon Zakirov, Commercial Director of LLC UCMG,
told Trend.
The Commercial Director noted that the primary countries
conducting international transactions through UZCARD co-badged
cards include Türkiye (19 percent), Kazakhstan (15 percent), the
United States (13 percent), the United Arab Emirates (12 percent),
and China (4 percent).
"Our goal is for UZCARD holders to be able to use their cards
abroad as conveniently as they do within the country, creating a
connected regional payment ecosystem where everyone feels at home,"
Zakirov said.
UZCARD provides acquiring and electronic payment processing
services and also serves as a provider, connecting banks, payment
organizations, and other market participants. Currently, the
payment system unites 35 commercial banks and 33 payment
aggregators.
Meanwhile, UZCARD cardholders can pay for goods and services via
POS and E-POS terminals, use ATMs and info kiosks, and carry out
transactions through mobile applications and internet banking
across the country.