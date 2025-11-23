Iran’s nuclear cooperation with Russia continues – Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Nuclear cooperation between Iran and Russia is continuing robustly, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He stated that cooperation between Iran and Russia in the peaceful use of nuclear energy is progressing.

Baqaei noted that the important point is that Russia’s nuclear cooperation with Iran and other countries should continue in the same manner as with any non-nuclear-weapon state. This principle is reflected in Resolution 2231. The resolution states that once its term expires, Iran will be treated like any other state that does not possess nuclear weapons.

Baqaei added that this means Iran has full authority to cooperate with other countries in the field of peaceful nuclear energy. Based on this, Russia’s position is a principled one. Russia has declared this stance in the face of efforts by European countries and the United States to reinstate the revoked UN Security Council resolutions. Iran welcomes this position.