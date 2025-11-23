Iran notes sharp uptick in debts owed to domestic banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23.​ Debts of Iran’s public and non-public sectors to the country’s banks and financial institutions surged by 34.6 percent by the end of the 4th month of the current Iranian year (July 22, 2025), compared to the same period of the previous year (July 21, 2024), Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the statistics, total debts reached 116 quadrillion rials (about $ 193 billion) by the end of the reporting month. In the same month of the previous year, this figure stood at 86.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 144 billion).

Debts of the public sector to banks and financial institutions amounted to 22.8 quadrillion rials (about $ 37.9 billion) at the end of the 4th month, reflecting a 37.7 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

The non-state sector’s debt for the same period stood at 93.6 quadrillion rials (about $155 billion), up 30.5 percent year-on-year.

To note, by the end of the 4th month, the total assets of Iranian banks and financial institutions, along with debts owed to them, amounted to around 356 quadrillion rials (about $591 billion), representing a 44.4 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

