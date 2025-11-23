Uzbekistan reports impressive strides in its foreign trade turnover

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 23. Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $66.5 billion in January–October 2025, Trend reports, citing the country’s Statistics Committee.

Data provided shows that this figure increased by $11.8 billion, or 21.5 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Of the total volume, exports amounted to $29.0 billion—a 27.8 percent increase year-on-year—while imports totaled $37.5 billion, up 16.9 percent from January–October 2024. As a result, the period saw a negative trade balance of $8.5 billion.

Currently, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade network has cast its net wide, reaching 210 partner countries.

A substantial proportion of the nation's international trade volume was constituted by transactions with China (19.7 percent), Russia (15.9 percent), Kazakhstan (5.9 percent), Türkiye (3.7 percent), and the Republic of Korea (2.2 percent).